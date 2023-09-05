Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 154,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,661,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
Cosmos Health Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Grigorios Siokas acquired 181,451 shares of Cosmos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $449,998.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,327,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,154.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cosmos Health Company Profile
Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.
