Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 154,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,661,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Cosmos Health Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Grigorios Siokas acquired 181,451 shares of Cosmos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $449,998.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,327,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,154.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cosmos Health Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cosmos Health by 3,329.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 259,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cosmos Health during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cosmos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cosmos Health by 444.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Cosmos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.

