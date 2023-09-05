Credit Suisse AG Acquires 14,653 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APP. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,820 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 425.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $22,402,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 1,457.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,173,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth about $29,617,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APP opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 719.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $750.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.41 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.70%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $2,081,456.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,334,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,208,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,644,896 shares in the company, valued at $726,861,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $2,081,456.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,334,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,208,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,170,879 shares of company stock worth $928,693,801 in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AppLovin from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AppLovin from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

