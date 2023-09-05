Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENE opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.34. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XENE shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In related news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

