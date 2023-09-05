Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,281,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,833,000 after acquiring an additional 158,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,263,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,764,000 after acquiring an additional 122,504 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,014,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

NYSE:ARI opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 49.19 and a quick ratio of 49.19.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,766 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.