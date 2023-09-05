Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 8,061 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $117,206.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $21,585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 915,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Justin Burgess sold 8,061 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $117,206.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,085,518 shares of company stock worth $29,199,341. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 16.59.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $60.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVAX shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

