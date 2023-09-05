Credit Suisse AG Buys 3,586 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $28,198,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 678.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 299,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PDF Solutions by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after acquiring an additional 131,134 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in PDF Solutions by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 120,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 506,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,486,000 after acquiring an additional 115,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PDF Solutions

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $102,836.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,983.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, August 25th.

PDF Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.48 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 5.57%. Research analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PDF Solutions

(Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

