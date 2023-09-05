Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,402,000 after buying an additional 124,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,925,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,962,000 after buying an additional 166,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,412,000 after buying an additional 140,187 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,452,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,485,000 after buying an additional 245,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,680,000 after buying an additional 196,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CODI stock opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $524.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 256.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CODI

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

In related news, insider Elias Sabo bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.18 per share, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 331,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,900.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.