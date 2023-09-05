Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CSW Industrials by 358.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 30.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 41.1% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $510,912.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $510,912.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James E. Perry sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $159,614.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,088. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSW Industrials stock opened at $185.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.99. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.70 and a fifty-two week high of $190.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.83.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $203.36 million during the quarter.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

