Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,053 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth $67,000. 48.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Price Performance

NYSE:CIM opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.58. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

Chimera Investment announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 14th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.82%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is -248.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.