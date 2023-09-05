Credit Suisse AG Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,771,000 after purchasing an additional 157,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,268,000 after purchasing an additional 667,610 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,162,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,713 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,245,000 after purchasing an additional 82,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.03 and a beta of 0.76. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is -129.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

