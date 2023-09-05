Credit Suisse AG Has $1.87 Million Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Copa by 559.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 463,244 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Copa by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after buying an additional 325,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Copa by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Copa by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 369,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,728,000 after buying an additional 280,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 276,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,562,000 after purchasing an additional 176,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC lowered their price target on Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $102.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.19 and a 200-day moving average of $100.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $121.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $809.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. Copa had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

