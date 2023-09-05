Credit Suisse AG Has $1.89 Million Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,389 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

NYSE SAND opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.84 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 1.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also

