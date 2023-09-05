Credit Suisse AG Has $1.89 Million Stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 26,154.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 51,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 469,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 242,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 52,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The business had revenue of $80.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 49.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

