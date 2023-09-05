Credit Suisse AG Has $1.97 Million Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Monro were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Monro by 59.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Monro by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,887 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monro in the first quarter valued at $1,996,000. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Monro by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 283,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Monro by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period.

Monro Stock Performance

Shares of Monro stock opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.34. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Monro Announces Dividend

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Monro had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monro in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 10,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.03 per share, for a total transaction of $350,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,609.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

