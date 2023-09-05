Credit Suisse AG Purchases 12,864 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,717,475 shares in the company, valued at $195,824,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

CWK opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $15.82.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

