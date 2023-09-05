Credit Suisse AG Purchases 2,558 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Apollo Medical by 91.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Apollo Medical by 36.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the third quarter worth $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.20. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.89 and a 52-week high of $44.41.

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $348.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.10 million. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 11.00%. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

