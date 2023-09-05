Credit Suisse AG Purchases 2,828 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 168.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

DEA stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.67. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.57%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.