Credit Suisse AG Purchases 2,828 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Prothena were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Prothena by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prothena by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 215,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 430.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prothena in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

Prothena Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average is $60.79. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 244.45%. Prothena’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $394,535.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $394,535.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $345,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,904,733 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

