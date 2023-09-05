Credit Suisse AG Purchases Shares of 111,979 MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 111,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in MINISO Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 819.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

MNSO opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.412 per share. This is a positive change from MINISO Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

