Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Free Report) by 1,607.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,254,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,064,287 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.22.

NYSE:CS opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

