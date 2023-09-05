Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS) Insider Thomas Ilube Acquires 24,691 Shares

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Ilube purchased 24,691 shares of Crossword Cybersecurity stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,975.28 ($2,494.67).

Crossword Cybersecurity Stock Performance

Shares of CCS opened at GBX 8 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.50 million, a PE ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Crossword Cybersecurity Company Profile

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc provides cyber security solutions to defence, insurance, investment and retail bank, private equity, education, technology and manufacturing sectors in the United Kingdom and Poland. It's product portfolio includes Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; Identiproof, a credentials verification wallet technology; Nightingale, a security monitoring service; Trillion, a breached account mining platform that continuously tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Arc, an account protection for B2C commerce platform owners.

