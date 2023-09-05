Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS) Insider Thomas Ilube Acquires 24,691 Shares

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Ilube purchased 24,691 shares of Crossword Cybersecurity stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,975.28 ($2,494.67).
Crossword Cybersecurity Stock Performance
Shares of CCS opened at GBX 8 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.50 million, a PE ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Crossword Cybersecurity Company Profile
