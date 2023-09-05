EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stake Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at $952,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $226.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.85 and a 52 week high of $227.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.11.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 4.13%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.16%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $450,499.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,763,375.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $4,196,296. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

