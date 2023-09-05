Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,533,000 after acquiring an additional 655,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,969,000 after acquiring an additional 101,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,316,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,599,000 after purchasing an additional 165,678 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 33.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,199,000 after purchasing an additional 342,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 224,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $263.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.08). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 56.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

