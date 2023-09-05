Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP) Insider Buys £50,000 in Stock

Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP – Get Free Report) insider Richard G. T. Stenhouse bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($63,147.26).

Eneraqua Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

ETP stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.20) on Tuesday. Eneraqua Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 389.60 ($4.92). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 115.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 209.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.38.

Eneraqua Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Eneraqua Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Eneraqua Technologies’s payout ratio is 384.62%.

About Eneraqua Technologies

Eneraqua Technologies plc provides turnkey solutions for water efficiency and decarbonization through district heating and ground source heat pump systems for social housing, commercial clients, and residential sectors. The company offers air source heat pump, hybrid, and gas multi-occupancy heating systems.

