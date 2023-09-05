Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.53

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $1.66. Esperion Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 2,912,500 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a market cap of $166.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.13.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 246,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 1,827.2% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 195,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,171,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 806,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

