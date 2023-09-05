Exos TFP Holdings LLC Has $6.22 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 108.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 31,362 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,361,829 shares of company stock worth $48,444,937 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $138.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.12 and a 200 day moving average of $116.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $143.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

