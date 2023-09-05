Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Stake Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Expro Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Expro Group by 345.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Expro Group stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,179.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Expro Group Holdings has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $396.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.91 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPRO. Barclays increased their price objective on Expro Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Expro Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $40,298,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,575,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,293,226.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $578,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,155.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $40,298,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,575,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,293,226.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,370,000 shares of company stock worth $41,427,650 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

