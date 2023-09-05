Farmer Bros. (FARM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Farmer Bros. Price Performance

FARM stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. Farmer Bros. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Farmer Bros. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Farmer Bros.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

