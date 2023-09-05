Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 264,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 326,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Farmmi Stock Up 4.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmmi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Farmmi in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Farmmi by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Farmmi by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

