Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.00. Approximately 39,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 438% from the average daily volume of 7,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.37.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops transport infrastructure, mobility solutions, civil works, and buildings projects in Spain and internationally. The company designs and builds various public and private works; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, bridges, and airports; designs, constructs, operates and maintains potable water treatment plants, urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and desalination plants.

