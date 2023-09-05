Financial Analysis: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOCFF) and Its Rivals

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report) is one of 121 public companies in the “Engineering & Construction” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Competitors 1.68% 3.35% 1.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 1 0 2.50 HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Competitors 178 1386 3042 76 2.64

Dividends

As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies have a potential upside of 21.44%. Given HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of C$1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 37.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A 42.08 HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Competitors $1.60 billion $27.15 million 233.01

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft peers beat HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft on 13 of the 13 factors compared.

About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

Hochtief AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, Abertis Investment, and Corporate. The HOCHTIEF Americas segment refers to the construction activities in Canada and the United States of America. The HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific segment deals with contract mining operations in the Asia Pacific region. The HOCHTIEF Europe segment develops and manages infrastructure and real estate projects in Europe. The Abertis Investment segment covers the investment in the Spanish toll road operator Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. The company was founded by Balthasar Helfmann and Philipp Helfmann in 1873 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

