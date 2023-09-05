Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,794,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,868,000 after purchasing an additional 324,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Five Below by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,196,000 after purchasing an additional 286,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,684,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $169.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.36. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $220.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIVE. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.10.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

