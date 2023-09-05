FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.36 and last traded at $59.17. 41,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 44,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.03.

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 73,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 66,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

