FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Trading Down 0.4%

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.82 and last traded at $74.82. Approximately 24,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 53,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.13.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.82.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAVI. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,165,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,202 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 87,336 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,653,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 598.9% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 51,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 505.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 50,531 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

