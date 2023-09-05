Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives $50.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.13.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Focus Financial Partners
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners
Focus Financial Partners Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,059.80 and a beta of 1.28. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.
Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $583.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.55 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Focus Financial Partners
Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Focus Financial Partners
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.