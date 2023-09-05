Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives $50.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.13.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,193,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $5,996,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 532,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,294,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 465,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,059.80 and a beta of 1.28. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $583.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.55 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

