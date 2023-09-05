Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Trading Up 1.6%

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 1,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Freedom Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freedom Financial had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter.

Freedom Financial Company Profile

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services.

