Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,276 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Frontline were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 2,767.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FRO opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Frontline plc has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $522.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.46 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 42.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Frontline in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

