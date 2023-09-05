GDS Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of GDS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $138.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $143.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,361,829 shares of company stock worth $48,444,937. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

