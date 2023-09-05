Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 133,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 560,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Genprex Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $31.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

Institutional Trading of Genprex

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Genprex during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genprex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Genprex by 1,073.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,198 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Genprex by 43.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Genprex during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) that is in Phase 1/2 and 2 clinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002 for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, and GPX-003 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

