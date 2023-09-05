Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.42. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFAS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 187.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 37,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period.

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

