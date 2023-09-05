Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.42. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile
The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.
