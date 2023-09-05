Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) Trading Down 0.5%

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.82 and last traded at $42.82. 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 14,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.04.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.65.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

