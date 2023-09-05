Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 25,375 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,381 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Banc of California by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Banc of California by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Banc of California by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Banc of California from $17.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Banc of California from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $739.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $75.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

