Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 681 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. CL King initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total value of $352,247.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at $845,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total transaction of $352,247.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at $845,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,117 shares of company stock worth $21,218,936. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LECO stock opened at $194.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.03. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.01 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.