Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 559,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after buying an additional 353,924 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 687.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 257,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 224,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

