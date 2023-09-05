Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 37.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 14.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RGR opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $917.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.49. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $63.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.50.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

In other news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $535,767.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,847.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

