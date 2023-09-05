Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 3,198 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $17,850,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYV. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.69.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average is $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

