Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 683 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 69.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 12,580.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NewMarket in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NEU stock opened at $472.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $445.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.08. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $280.28 and a 1-year high of $475.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.39.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 44.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $685.13 million for the quarter.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

