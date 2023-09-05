Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys Shares of 23,812 TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 31.2% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,844,000 after buying an additional 273,858 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 423.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 192,226 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $7,381,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 531,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,467,000 after buying an additional 131,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 102,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TTEC opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $54.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. TTEC had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $600.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley raised TTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on TTEC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTEC

About TTEC

(Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.