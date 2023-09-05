Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,133 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after buying an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,228,000 after buying an additional 636,463 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,683,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,796,000 after buying an additional 543,124 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,335,000 after buying an additional 745,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,746,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after buying an additional 3,363,156 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEB. StockNews.com began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.28.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PEB opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.81%.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $168,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,785,144.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.