Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,335,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 109.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Price Performance

Shares of GATO opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $323.67 million, a P/E ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.49.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver ( NYSE:GATO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

